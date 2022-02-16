Several students injured during bus crash in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Several students were injured during a bus crash Wednesday afternoon Polk County.

According to Polk County dispatch, a bus crashed on Howard Gap Road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there were several injuries. Those student’s parents have been contacted.

The other students were taken to a command post at the Saluda Party Place and Event Center located at 221 Friendship Church Rd.

Polk County School District said the bus was carrying middle and high schoolers.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other emergency responders are on scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update as more information comes available.

