SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg is leading the nation in affordability and jobs.

That is according to a study by GoodHire, which found Spartanburg has the second best job market in the country. It also lists Spartanburg as the 10th most affordable city to live in.

“Our employment growth over the past five years has outpaced Winston-Salem, Huntsville, Chattanooga, the state and nation,” said OneSpartanburg Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith. “We have about 9,000 available jobs. We have 6,000 job seekers.”

This comes after a big year for Spartanburg County. Smith said 4,045 jobs were created in 2021and $1.9 billion were invested.

“If you can have new jobs and also be an affordable market, you’re going to win.”

New homes are being built daily to keep up with the growing community. Smith said the county is on pace to have another big year.

“Even three months into the year, we’re at half a billion dollars in new investment.”

He said the future looks bright for Spartanburg.

“There’s probably no better time than now to be looking for a job in Spartanburg.”