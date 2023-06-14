GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 2 million people used the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in 2022, according to airport data. Most had to get there by car.

“When you land at the airport or get to the airport right now or have to get to the airport, you have two options really,” said GP McLeer, director of Upstate Mobility Alliance. “It’s an Uber or taxi or family or friends.”

The Upstate Mobility Alliance was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to conduct a study to explore if a transit hub can be established at the airport. It will also look at if bus routes can be added to the airport from Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Clemson.

The Upstate Mobility Alliance is working with transit authorities such as GreenLink, SPARTA, CATbus, and Electric City Transit, GSP and SCDOT on this study.

“Those findings will be given to the transit authorities for them to help finetune their response to how a bus service can happen,” McLeer said. “What is the cost? What does the route potentially look like? What’s the best type of route? Is it a direct route? How frequent should it be?”

Leaders at Greenlink have been thinking about adding a bus route from Greenville to GSP for the last five years, according to Nicole McAden, Greenlink’s transit public affairs manager.

“We know that there’s a need for us to service the airport and get out there both for tourists and employees at GSP airport,” McAden said.

The study will help Greenlink learn how much it will cost to make this happen.

“We have to buy a bus to get out there,” McAden said. “You have operating costs. That is bus driver salary and benefits, fuel, insurance and continuing to maintain those vehicles to make sure they stay in good working order.”

McAden said they will also consider costs for bus signs and infrastructure at bus stops.

Connecting Upstate communities

If a transit hub is created at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, McLeer said it could be used to help people connect to other cities and counties.

“This isn’t just about bus service,” he said. “It’s also about regional connectivity.”

If transit authorities in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Clemson add routes to the airport, McAden explained that people will be able to travel to each community by bus. They could take one city’s bus service to the airport and then transfer to another city’s bus service.

“There’s a lot of data that shows people don’t necessarily live and work in the same location,” she said. “They may live in Spartanburg County and commute to Greenville County. Providing those regional connectors so that someone doesn’t have to take a car to get to their place of employment provides more opportunities and opens up options for more workplaces.”