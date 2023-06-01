ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police and SWAT responded to a scene Thursday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of East Hampton Lane and Best Lane in reference to an active shooter.

While en route, the subject barricaded themselves, which required SWAT to respond to the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the subject was taken into custody.

No one was injured, the coroner’s office said.

7NEWS is en route to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.