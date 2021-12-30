Subjects wanted in Spartanburg Methodist College Campus Safety cases

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Methodist College Campus Safety is searching for subjects involved in multiple cases.

In the first case, the subject that campus safety is searching for is involved in a kidnapping/armed robbery case that took place on Oct. 29.

According to officials, the subject confronted and presented a firearm to a victim while on campus. The subject then walked the victim in an attempt to locate an ATM on campus and later forced the victim into the victim’s vehicle to be driven to an ATM located off-campus. The victim was not injured.

(Source: Spartanburg Methodist College, Office of Campus Safety)

(Source: Spartanburg Methodist College, Office of Campus Safety)

The second case, campus safety is searching for four subjects involved in multiple auto break-ins from Nov. 21. The subjects entered into multiple parked vehicles and stole various items.

The subjects arrived on campus in two vehicles, according to campus safety:

A gray four-door sedan with a large dent in the fron passenger door

A white SUV with a damaged front passenger side fog light, a damaged front driver fender and a broken rear windshield wiper

Breaking into Motor Vehicles Bulletin (Source: Spartanburg Methodist College, Office of Campus Safety)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(888) 274-6372.