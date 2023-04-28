UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Schools is investigating claims that a substitute teacher may have struck a student on Friday.

Eric Childers, director of administration at Union County Schools, said on Friday a day substitute was accused of hitting a fifth grade student at Jonesville Middle School.

“Once we were made aware of the situation, we sent the individual home under administrative leave until the investigation can be completed,” said Childers in an email.

Childers said the substitute was not a full-time employee at the district.

School and district administrators are conducing a “thorough investigation” into the allegations.

