Substitute teacher workshops help recruit staff for Spartanburg School District 2

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 2 needs substitute teachers and they’re hosting a workshop on Thursday morning.

“This is a chance for them to come in, find out what it really takes to be a sub, what a sub does, and just learn all about the position, and really, ask questions,” said Adrian Acosta, the district’s director of public relations.

Acosta said people will be able to get a glimpse into the responsibilities of a substitute teacher, before committing to the job.

“We’ve had great success with these because this is a chance for people who are really interested in becoming a sub,” said Acosta.

Across the district, substitute teachers are needed to help cover classes.

“Our number one goal is to keep our children safe,” said Donna Easler, a literacy interventionist at Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary School. “When we don’t have enough subs, I am often asked to go into classrooms to cover as a substitutes.”

Easler said it’s a fulfilling job, easy to do, and fun to work with kids.

“I really hope that we do have some people sign up because it’s so rewarding,” said Easler.

District leaders said anyone can become a substitute and the job offers flexibility for a wide group of people.

“We have people who are retirees that want to sub, stay at home parents that want a little extra income from time to time, college students,” said Acosta.

Acosta also said substitute teacher workshops are helping and adding more subs to the district’s roster.

“So far, we’ve had four this year and through those four workshops, we’ve been able to add 90 people to our substitute pool,” said Acosta.

The starting rate for substitute teachers is $80 a day and for certified teachers, it’s $120 a day. The substitute teacher workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the district building at 3231 Old Furnace Road in Chesnee. For the workshop, people should bring their ID. Leaders said people can also apply to be a substitute teacher at any time.