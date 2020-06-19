Temperature checks impacted by summer heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- No business owner wants to turn away a customer.

Ben Boulware, the owner of a brand new gym in Greenville, called The Junkyard, has turned away five people due to high body temperatures.

“Everyone that walks in, we check their temperature, write down every single class, every name and what it is,” Boulware said. “If it’s above 100.4, they cant come in. It’s just the rules. It’s what the health officials told us.”

You may start to see more businesses check temperatures before letting customers enter.

However, there are many instances when customers have been outside, standing in the sun.

The Chief Clinical Officer at Bon Secours, Dr. Marcus Blackstone, stays that could lead to incorrect thermometer readings.

“People just need to think about what are they doing right before they go in,” Dr. Blackstone. said. “Somebody who is out running and they decide they’re going to go into this store downtown, probably really not smart.”

Boulware says that some of his customers have been turned away from simply sitting in a hot space.

“We’ve had a couple that we’ve asked to leave,” Boulware said. “A lot of them will say they were sitting in their car for 20 minutes and they got hot and their temperature might be higher but we don’t know that, so we just try to be safe rather than sorry.”

As numbers of Coronavirus cases increase in the Upstate, Dr. Blackstone says that it’s viral that businesses conduct these checks.

“It’s one thing to mark the floors 6 feet apart. It’s one thing to put Plexiglas shields up, but when you’re screening, that’s one of the things you can truly use to screen people because that keeps that high-risk patient with fever out of your establishment,” Dr. Blackstone said.

Dr. Blackstone said that the best way to combat high temperatures outside before your temperature is taken is to stand in the shade or in an airconditioned car for at least 15 minutes.