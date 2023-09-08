Summer Moon Coffee announced the grand opening for a new location in the Upstate. (Source: Summer Moon Coffee)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Summer Moon Coffee announced on Friday that it is hosting a grand opening event on September 30 for its new location in Simpsonville.

The event will be held at the store, located at 2201 Woodruff Road, Suite A, in the Southside Corners shopping center from 7 a.m. to noon.

The first 50 guests can expect an exclusive Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak-roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples while supplies last.

The new shop will also be offering a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee along with exclusive discounts for all.

“We believe the location to be a perfect place for Summer Moon and we also believe that the community will appreciate and enjoy what we have to offer,” said Charles Garcia, owner of the new store.

This will be the second location in the Greenville area. This location will feature a drive-thru, online order ahead, free wifi, and outdoor seating.