GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A chain of coffee shops known for it’s oak roasted brews and signature creamer is making its way to Greenville.

Summer Moon, a coffee shop chain with more than 50 locations across eight states, will open its first location in South Carolina in Greenville.

Founded in the Texas Hill Country, Summer Moon coffee shops roast every batch of coffee beans in hand-built brick roasters, over seasoned Texas oak wood, and served with Summer Moon’s signature “Moon Milk” sweet cream.

“We found Summer Moon during our travels to the Austin area and instantly fell in love with the coffee and also with the atmosphere,” said Charles Garcia, whose family will own the new location, in a statement.

“The friendliness of the staff and the overall feel of the shop stuck with us and after a conversation with one of the baristas I was handed a post-it note with the CEO’s email address on it. I sent him an email that night from our hotel and our journey began! We had spoken for years about the need for someone to bring a better coffee experience with multiple locations to the upstate, but we didn’t know that it would be us doing it.”

The new location will be located at 409 Mills Ave, in the Shops at Mills Mill in Dunean neighborhood.

The Garcia family is working with Summer Moon to bring the brews popular all over Texas to the Upstate. The new location will have a drive-thru, online ordering, free Wi-Fi, and outdoor seating.

The new location will officially open Saturday, May 20, with weekend hours of 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and weekday hours of 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

