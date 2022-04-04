SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Sun Paper, a paper products manufacturer, is holding a hiring event in Duncan on Wednesday.
The event will be held at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus at 1875 East Main Street in Duncan on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The company is looking to fill the following positions:
- Electrical Maintenance Technician
- Paper Towel and Bathroom Tissue Converting
Interested candidates are asked to apply online prior to attending the hiring event. You can apply by clicking this link.