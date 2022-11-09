PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There were two referendums on the ballot this year in Pickens County, that asked voters if they wanted to allow Sunday alcohol sales in every city county-wide.

The voters decided yes.

This means every city in Pickens County will allow the sale of beer and wine on Sundays at convenience stores or grocery stores. It also means alcoholic beverages can be sold at restaurants and bars.

For the first question about convenience stores or grocery stores, 63% of voters answered yes, and 36.9% no.

For the second question about restaurants and bars, 59.4% voted yes and 40.5% no.

Some voters told 7NEWS on election day, this decision was inevitable.

“Whether I’m for it or not I think that its coming and it will take place whether or not some of us like it or not. It’s going to happen,” Pickens County voter Rozell Garrison said.

Four cities in Pickens County including Clemson, Easley, Pickens and Central already have a Sunday alcohol ordinance in place. This vote did not impact them.