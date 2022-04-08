GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A sunrise service was held Friday for a Greenville student who was killed in a crash days before her birthday.

We previously reported that Emily Gushue was killed in a head-on crash on Mar. 28 on East Standing Spring Road.

Gushue was a senior softball player at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

Students, faculty and staff gathered on softball field to celebrate Gushe on what would have been her 18 birthday by singing some of her favorite songs.

Seniors Sarah Morris and Lyle Jones spoke of times spent with Gushe.

After a prayer and final song, the service closed with a balloon release.