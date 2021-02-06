Super Bowl LV is almost here; Upstate bars are getting ready

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The game so many have been waiting for is almost here.

Super Bowl LV is expected to bring big crowds to bars, something they’re having to spend extra time preparing for in Covid.

Fans in the Upstate are ready to watch.

Adam Murphy says it’s something he keeps a countdown for, “Every single year, every single year I look forward to it. No matter whose in it, I don’t care. Favorite game of the year.”

However, where to watch during the pandemic is the question.

Murphy says he’s playing it safe.

“I’m going to go meet up at one of my co-workers houses. We’re going to have a little bit of a Super Bowl party. Small gathering but it’ll be a lot of fun,” Murphy said.

Usually, the big game draws more people to bars and restaurants.

For them, it’s a chance to rack up some sales.

However, because of Covid-19 some bars like SIP downtown Greenville say they aren’t expecting the crowd this year.

Other places like Charleston Sports Pub say they are, but they’ll have restrictions even though they’re allowed to be at 100% capacity.

Manager Ricardo Evans says, “We’re expecting a crowd but not so much as busy as last year. We have takeout and a delivery system. We’re trying to limit the seating here just because we want to keep everyone safe when it comes to Covid. We don’t want to be the super spreader.”

Evans say the alcohol ban is also making them keep the reigns tight on Sunday.

“Doors will close at 11:00. Alcohol will be off the table. Last call will be at 10:30. Sorry I can’t do anything about it,” Evans said.

Charleston Sports Pub says they’ve already had dozens of folks call in for reservations, but they decided to go first come first serve.

They say a lot of restaurants downtown Greenville will be operating the same way, so if you want to get into a restaurant or bar, go early.