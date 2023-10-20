GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Veterans are Heroes is an Upstate nonprofit helping veterans get back on their feet after homelessness.

Director Eunice Morris of Veterans are Heroes said they facilitate everything a veteran would need to set up housekeeping at their new home.

Recently the organization helped several veterans move into new housing in Greenville. Volunteers unpack and take moving boxes away afterward.

During the moving process, volunteers made their beds and unloaded dishes, and cookware.

They also place food in pantries, hang shower curtains and their clock unless they want to do it themselves and hook up electronics.

With a need for so great in the Upstate, the nonprofit now needs a new building for storage and volunteers to help.

You can visit a fundraiser at Box Drop Greenville located at 3006 East North Street. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Box Drop Greenville sells new, clearance and close-out mattresses and furniture and on Saturday they will offer free 100-dollar dining vouchers offered by “Entertainment Company”.

Box Drop offers veteran discounts and they deliver setup orders.

If you are interested in giving, Venmo @veterans-are-heroes or veteransareheroes864@gmail.com