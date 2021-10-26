Surveillance video released in airsoft gun attack on homeless Asheville woman

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police released surveillance video Tuesday showing the moments before and after a homeless woman was attacked with an airsoft gun last week outside an Asheville credit union.

Asheville Police said a woman was sitting outside the Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 19 when she was shot multiple times in the face with an airsoft gun.

Officers recovered 50 pellet rounds from the side of the building.

The attacker was driving a dark colored two-door sedan, according to police.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Surveillance video shows the car entering and leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.