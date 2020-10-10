Survey answers questions about Greenville’s trust in police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Citizens Advisory Board conducted a survey to gauge the police and community relationship in Greenville.

The results, some say, weren’t surprising at all.

After 3,000 submissions and over 10,000 comments, the board found the majority of white people in the survey think they’re treated fairly by the police.

However, over half the black people surveyed don’t feel the same.

A member of Greenville Black Lives Matter, Hannah Burnside, says these results aren’t shocking.

“There’s a clear divide in the Black community and the White community.,” Burnside said. “We’re treated completely separately and we’re treated different from the other races.”

After digesting the results and talking with other board members, Chairman Stacey Mills plans to present a new recommendation to City Council.

A response team of city leaders that can come together in crisis.



“When something is happening across the nation that may impact our community and our activists,” Mills said. “Bring them all in the room and talk about how this is likely going to play out in our community.”

However, Mills says some of the original recommendations they made to the city still stand.

“The first thing that comes to mind that makes me feel really confident about our recommendations to City Council is the fact that body worn cameras are automated when the blue lights are activated and when a taser is taken from its holster and activated,” Mills said.

The advisory board says they’re going to continue to work with law-enforcement on next steps to take.

They say they want citizens of Greenville to voice their opinions, to do that, you can contact the advisory board here.

The next Citizen’s Advisory Board meeting will be held next week and the members recommend that any concerns you want to voice, submit them as soon as possible.