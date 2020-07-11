Suspect accused of shooting at Spartanburg officers in 2019 arrested in Mexico, US Marshals say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The US Marshals Service said a man accused of shooting at Spartanburg Police officers in 2019 has been captured in Mexico.

According to the US Marshals Service, Jason Goforth was found at an apartment in Playa Del Carmen Friday morning and has since been deported back to the United States.

Goforth was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service at an airport in Houston and is currently being held in a detention center there awaiting further court proceedings.

Goforth was wanted on warrants for two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Assault and Battery High and Aggravated.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of June 17, 2019. Spartanburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Ridgedale Drive and Ammons Road.

Once on scene, police said Goforth fired at two officers with a rifle.