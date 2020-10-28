Suspect admits to deadly shooting at Greenville apartment, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man has admitted to a shooting which killed another man at a Greenville apartment on October 16.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Berkley Pointe apartments on Wenwood Road.

Franklin Lockett (From: Greenville Police Department)

The coroner said 41-year-old Franklin Lockett was found dead inside his apartment around 5:00pm on October 16 from a gunshot wound.

Greenville Police said they identified Yorell Aaron Byrd as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Byrd voluntarily spoke with detectives on October 26 and admitted to the shooting, according to police.

Warrants state that Byrd told investigators that he shot Lockett while he was standing in the breezeway of the apartment building.

Lockett then went into his apartment where he later died.

Byrd then told detectives that he ran to the back of the building and continuously shot into an apartment, the warrant said.

Byrd was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.