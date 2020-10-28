Suspect admits to deadly shooting at Greenville apartment, police say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Yorell Byrd (From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man has admitted to a shooting which killed another man at a Greenville apartment on October 16.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Berkley Pointe apartments on Wenwood Road.

Franklin Lockett (From: Greenville Police Department)

The coroner said 41-year-old Franklin Lockett was found dead inside his apartment around 5:00pm on October 16 from a gunshot wound.

Greenville Police said they identified Yorell Aaron Byrd as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Byrd voluntarily spoke with detectives on October 26 and admitted to the shooting, according to police.

Warrants state that Byrd told investigators that he shot Lockett while he was standing in the breezeway of the apartment building.

Lockett then went into his apartment where he later died.

Byrd then told detectives that he ran to the back of the building and continuously shot into an apartment, the warrant said.

Byrd was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories