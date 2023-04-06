ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after the Anderson County Sheriff’s office said he stole a deputy’s car during a chase along Interstate 85.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office heard a Be On Look Out (BOLO) message over their radio for a white Chevrolet Savanna traveling south on the interstate.

South Carolina Highway Patrol say 23 year old Theodore Montejo was the driver and was being stopped for speeding but he never pulled over.

Troopers say Montejo reportedly hit another trooper’s vehicle around mile marker 44, and a pursuit began.

When the Chevrolet moved further into Anderson County, the sheriff’s office joined the South Carolina Highway Patrol in the chase.

“Since he was in Anderson county they needed assistance in getting the suspect,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office PIO Carrie Miller said. “Lots of different deputies were coming on different exits. We had people on Exit 27 on 81, Exit 19 Clemson Boulevard waiting to pick up the suspect. Because he kept going he was missing all the stop-sticks.”

During the chase, the suspect crashed into an 18-wheeler near mile marker 15.

Authorities attempted to apprehend Montejo but he ran away.

“He jumped over the hood of his van, got into our K-9 officers car and continued down I-85.” Miller said.

Montejo stole the deputy’s vehicle and continued down I-85 southbound fleeing from multiple law agencies at dangerously high speeds.

Stop-sticks and pitting maneuvers were attempted to stop Montejo from driving in the stolen vehicle according to deputies.

The suspect crossed the Oconee County line and took the Highway 11 exit. Shortly after, Montejo crashed the vehicle near the Georgia border and fled on foot into the woods.

“He was located by one of our K-9’s,” Miller said. “He received medical treatment because he did get bit. He also went through two car crashes, severe car crashes so he had injuries from that and running through the woods scratches and all that stuff.”

Authorities said a few deputies were injured during the pursuit along the interstate. They are all expected to make full recoveries after the incident.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Montejo with two counts of failure to stop for blue lights and grand larceny.

He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged Montejo with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle and two counts of malicious injury to property.