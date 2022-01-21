Suspect arrested after trying to break into cars, threaten homeowner with knife

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is arrested after trying to break into cars and threaten a homeowner with a knife.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. on Boyd Avenue.

APD said the homeowner told police that he saw the suspect stealing a surveillance camera off his porch and attempted to stop him. He says the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him, just before fleeing on foot.

Officers searched the nearby wooded area and quickly located the suspect, according to APD. Police recovered the knife used by the suspect and camera he stole.

Officers said Jonathan Michael Worley, 34, of Fletcher was charged with larceny, armed to the terror, trespass and tampering with a motor vehicle. Worley was transported to Buncombe County Detention Center and has a $2,000 secured bond.

This case is under further investigation, APD said.