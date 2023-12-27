GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest in reference to car break-ins was made following a foot pursuit in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said, on Friday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the central part of the county before 3 a.m. in regard to someone attempting to break into cars.

Deputies said responding officials quickly set a perimeter in the area.

An officer with the Greenwood Police Department noticed someone matching the suspect’s description running away from the area on foot. A chase ensued.

Law enforcement continued to follow the suspect into a wooded area. A short time later, the suspect was located and apprehended at a nearby business.

The sheriff’s office charged the suspect with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

Officials have not released their identity at this time.