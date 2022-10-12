GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Marcus Woods Tuesday Night in Greenville County.

Police said Woods shot and killed 34-year-old Venson Leon Edwards Jr. at an apartment on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street.

Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the victim and suspect were in an argument over property before the shooting occurred Saturday night.

Chief Chaudoin said Greenwood Police investigators worked with SLED to track down Woods.

Woods is being charged with murder and is currently being held in the Greenwood County Detention.