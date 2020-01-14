Suspect charged after armed robbery at Dollar General in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man they say robbed a Cherokee County Dollar General store at gunpoint, Monday morning.

The armed robbery happened just before 9:00am at the store on Chesnee Highway near Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect placed a six-pack of beer on the counter and pulled out a gun when he was asked for identification.

The suspect then demanded money from the register. Deputies said the suspect told the clerk to get on the floor and count to 100 before getting up.

Deputies said the witness was able to call 911 and give a description of the suspect and the suspect’s pickup truck.

A short time later, a deputy spotted the suspect on Floyd Baker Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect, 50-year-old Brian Mitchell Tucker of Gaffney, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office was also able to recover the money, stolen beer, and the gun believed to have been used in the robbery.

Tucker is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.