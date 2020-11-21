Suspect charged after deadly shooting in Inman

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Inman late Friday afternoon.

According to Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker, officers were called to a home on Bomar Street around 5:30pm for a shooting.

Once there, officers found one person who had been shot.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, 26-year-old Derambez Deonte Morgan of Simpsonville was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Inman Police said they have charged 34-year-old Corey Porter with Murder in connection with the shooting.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shooting.

Porter is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

