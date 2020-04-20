Suspect charged after deadly stabbing in Buncombe Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Charles David Jackson (From: Buncombe County Detention Center)

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after a deadly stabbing Monday in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the stabbing after a stabbing victim arrived at Mission Hospital. Deputies said the stabbing happened on Barnardsville Highway.

The victim, 33-year-old Jason Hartzell of Barnardsville, died from his injuries.

37-year-old Charles David Jackson has been charged with first degree Murder in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other and that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Jackson is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories