Suspect charged after deadly stabbing in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after a deadly stabbing Monday in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the stabbing after a stabbing victim arrived at Mission Hospital. Deputies said the stabbing happened on Barnardsville Highway.

The victim, 33-year-old Jason Hartzell of Barnardsville, died from his injuries.

37-year-old Charles David Jackson has been charged with first degree Murder in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other and that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Jackson is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.