Suspect charged after man shot in face at Spartanburg apartment complex

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot in the face Sunday night at a Spartanburg apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 11:30pm Sunday near a walkway outside of building four at the Prince Hall Apartments on Prince Hall Lane.

Police said the victim was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to Spartanburg Police, officers they were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Jamal Rios.

Rios was found near Cotton Ridge Lane in Spartanburg with the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Officers said they were able take Rios into custody after a brief foot chase.

Rios is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting.

Jail records also show that Rios is also facing other charges including Probation Violation, Resisting Arrest, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Rios is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.