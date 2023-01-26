SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with a shootout during a fight Sunday in Spindale which sent one man to the hospital.
19-year-old Hayden Buitron of Mooresboro has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting within city limits, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
Spindale Police said they, along with multiple other departments, responded to Wallace Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.
Investigators said a fight broke out between several man and resulted in an exchange of gunfire between everyone involved.
One man was shot multiple times in the neck and brought to a nearby hospital.
Buitron was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.
Spindale Police said more charges are pending against all others involved in the shooting.