SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with a shootout during a fight Sunday in Spindale which sent one man to the hospital.

19-year-old Hayden Buitron of Mooresboro has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting within city limits, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Spindale Police said they, along with multiple other departments, responded to Wallace Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Investigators said a fight broke out between several man and resulted in an exchange of gunfire between everyone involved.

One man was shot multiple times in the neck and brought to a nearby hospital.

Buitron was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.

Spindale Police said more charges are pending against all others involved in the shooting.