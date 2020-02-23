Suspect charged after SUV, dog stolen from home in Oconee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden

Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with the theft of an SUV and a dog from a home in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Forest Drive near Seneca for a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Investigators said a man stole an SUV and a black Labrador dog named Jett from the home.

Both the SUV and the dog were found at the Tillman Place apartments in Clemson later Saturday morning.

25-year-old Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden has been charged with Grand Larceny and Stealing Dogs.

The sheriff’s office said Vanwingerden was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center early Sunday morning after turning himself in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store