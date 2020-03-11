Suspect charged following deadly shooting in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Buncombe County home on March 6.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken into custody without incident following a vehicle stop.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the death of 31-year-old Corey Lee Gentry at a home on Pinners Cove Road.

Gentry was shot at the home shortly before 9:20pm on Friday, March 6.

Deputies had previously reported searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. That vehicle was found early Saturday morning.