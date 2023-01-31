Photo from surveillance video used in Sea Grit Court shooting investigation (From: Greer Police Department)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who officers said confronted him while breaking into a vehicle January 21 in Greer.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Sea Grit Court.

Greer Police say the victim received a notification from his security cameras that someone was in his driveway attempting to break into his vehicle.

The victim went outside and found a person who was now trying to break into his neighbor’s vehicle, according to police. Investigators said the victim called out to the suspect and the suspect then shot him.

The victim was hit once in the abdomen and once in the leg.

Greer Police said the suspect was then picked up by an accomplice driving a blue Hyundai Elantra or Sonata.

Police have now charged 19-year-old Jeffrey Tykei Dodd of Greer with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Dodd was arrested Tuesday afternoon.