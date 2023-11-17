OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of shooting an Oconee County deputy was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder.

50-year-old Gregory Wayne Maxwell also faces a weapons charge in Thursday’s shooting which left a deputy critically wounded, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon during a chase after Oconee County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road.

Investigators said the vehicle stopped near Black Bass Road and Shelor Ferry Road and shots were fired, striking one deputy.

That deputy, Corporal Lucas Watts, remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Maxwell was later found on Black Bass Road and was injured during a shootout with deputies. He was also taken to the hospital.

Maxwell will be arraigned in Oconee County once released from the hospital, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.