SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a suspect accused of covering up the death of a woman in her Spartanburg home and later moving her body.

27-year-old Shardae Monique Whitehurst found lying on Fairforest Road near West Main Street in Spartanburg on January 28.

Police said a passerby found her body around 5 a.m. and notified officers.

Whitehurst was last seen alive on January 19, police said. When her body was found, investigators estimated she had been dead for one or two days but had recently been placed in the road.

Tanya Michelle Miller was charged Tuesday with unauthorized removal of a dead body, desecration/removal of human remains, obstructing justice, giving false information to law enforcement.

Investigators said Miller falsely told them that she was unaware that Whitehurst had died. According to the warrants, Miller also failed to tell investigators that Whitehurst died in her home on Alma Byrd Lane.

Miller then brought Whitehurst’s body to North Carolina and then back to Spartanburg, according to warrants.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Spartanburg Police said the death investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged in the death of Whitehurst.