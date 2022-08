PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road around 2 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in a Gold Kia and later crashed and hit another vehicle at Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Road, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the suspect is in custody and no injuries were reported.