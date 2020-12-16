Suspect crashes into police car during chase in Weaverville, police say

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a woman they say crashed into an officer’s car during a chase which began at a Weaverville credit union.

According to the Weaverville Police Department, officers were called to the State Employees’ Credit Union on Monticello Road at 4:00pm for a report of a suspicious person attempting to pass a check which was believed to be fraudulent.

When officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the credit union, they said the vehicle drove off towards Interstate 26.

Weaverville Police said the driver got on to I-26 eastbound and struck one of their marked police cars.

The chase ended when the driver was forced to stop at a traffic backup on the interstate near Brevard Road, police said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lauren Musso of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with Assault on a Government Official with a Deadly Weapon, Resist, Obstruct, and Delay a Government Official, Identity Theft, Uttering a Forged Instrument, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, and other traffic offenses.

Musso is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.