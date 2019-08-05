Suspect denied bond following deadly Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emotions ran high at a bond hearing Sunday for a suspect charged with murder.

Charvix Wright, 38, appeared before a judge charged with murder.

Spartanburg Police said they found a woman shot at a home on Baltimore Street, Saturday afternoon.

The coroner said Quanisha Fernanders, 23, died at the scene.

At Sunday’s bond hearing, the suspect himself explained to the judge what he said happened.

“Yesterday, you know, things got so heated, you know. She grabbed a knife and I did what I did not knowing. I loved this girl. I cried all night. I watched everything. I watched her drop everything, take her last breath, hug her, kiss her, and tell her how sorry I was. And, I’m willing to accept my punishment to the fullest,” said Wright.

The judge denied Wright’s bond.

Police investigating after one person was shot on Baltimore Street in Spartanburg on August 3, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

