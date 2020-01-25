Suspect dies at Rutherford Co. Detention Center after chase, deputies say

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A suspect who was taken into custody after a chase died after becoming unresponsive at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 221 South near Forest City when the driver of the vehicle ran away.

The suspect – identified as Jackie Israel Sanders of Spartanburg – was taken into custody without incident after a chase, deputies said.

After arriving at the Rutherford County Detention Center, deputies said Sanders became unresponsive.

The sheriff’s office said detention officers gave first aid until Rutherford County EMS and Rutherfordton Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the eath.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday in Winston-Salem.