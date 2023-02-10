ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is facing more charges in reference to a drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.

7NEWS previously reported that a drive-by shooting occurred on Jan. 30 on Atkinson Street.

No people or property were hurt during the incident, officers said.

Police initially charged 18-year-old Zachary Carson Waters with felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and no operator license.

Officers have additionally charged Waters with charging a firearm from an enclosure, discharging a firearm in city limits, and going armed to the terror of people.

A juvenile was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm within enclosure, city ordinance firearm violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

Waters is considered armed and dangerous, according to officers.

Anyone with information about Water’s whereabouts or the incident should contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.