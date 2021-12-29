Suspect identified, wanted for attempted murder in Gaffney shooting

Local News

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have identified a suspect that is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting at a Gaffney apartment complex last week.

According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Creekside Apartments at 1230 Overbrook Drive in Gaffney at 4:30 p.m. on December 23.

After obtaining video footage of the suspect vehicle, along with witness descriptions, deputies have identified the suspect as being 22-year-old Nyasia Jakila Rice, of Spartanburg.

Deputies said that the incident “was not a random act of violence and it is believed that the shooter targeted the victims in this case due to an ongoing dispute.”

Rice is wanted for the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted Murder
  • Discharging Firearm into a Dwelling
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
  • Malicious Damage to Property

Rice is described as being 5’7″, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is possibly driving a 2014 Nissan Altmia with an SC license plate #THK948.

Suspect vehicle: 2014 Nissan Altima with SC license plate #THK948

Anyone with knowledge of Rice’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or Sergeant John Underwood at 864-489-4722 Ext #125.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if information leads to an arrest.

