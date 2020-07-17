Suspect in 2016 Spartanburg Co. murder arrested in Illinois, U.S. Marshals say

Undated photo of Francisco Maldanado-Molina released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, June 18, 2016 (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Spartanburg County in 2016 has been arrested in Illinois, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

42-year-old Francisco Maldanado-Molina was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home on Westmoreland Avenue in Peoria, Illinois.

Officials said Maldanado-Molina was living under a different name and was arrested without incident.

The shooting happened on June 18, 2016 on East Main Street near Duncan, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the shooting happened when a man entered a house and shot two other people.

One of the shooting victims, 48-year-old Edilberto Flores-Placios, died at the scene.

Maldanado-Molina is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Burglary by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Maldanado-Molina is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.