WHEELING, WV (WSPA) – A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.

Police in Wheeling, West Virginia said they were notified by a detective from South Carolina that 31-year-old Leonard Herbert Finch may have been in the East Wheeling area, according to our sister station WTRF.

Investigators also provided police with the nickname of someone who Finch may have been with.

Wheeling Police said they recognized the person whose nickname they were given and knew that he frequented homeless encampments in one section of the city.

Officers said they found Finch in the area of 18th Street and Eoff Street and he was taken into custody without incident.

Finch is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Mark Kevin Bruckler of Blacksburg during the early morning hours of July 24.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that Finch and Bruckler were in an argument on Union Highway when the shooting happened.

Deputies said Finch’s mother, Sheila Mayfield Finch, helped him get away. She was later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Leonard Finch is being held in the Northern Regional Jail in West Virginia where he will await extradition proceedings.