Suspect in custody after carjacking in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say one person is in custody after a carjacking outside a Home Depot store Monday in Simpsonville.

The Simpsonville Police Department said the carjacking happened at the store on Fairview Road.

The suspect stole the victim’s car at gunpoint and left the scene, according to police.

Police later spotted the victim’s vehicle and chased the suspect for a short time before he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Corey Lee White. There’s no word yet on what charges White will be facing.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the carjacking, police said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.