Suspect in custody after child injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A suspect accused of hitting a child Sunday in an Anderson motel parking lot before leaving the scene of the crash has been taken into custody.

Anderson Police said the crash happened at the Red Roof Inn on North Main Street just after noon on August 22.

Investigators said an 11-year-old child was playing in the parking lot when they were hit by a Range Rover.

The victim suffered a broken hip, broken femur, and broken ankle and has since been released from the hospital.

45-year-old Marcus Wade Chandler was arrested and charged with Hit and Run with Great Bodily Injury, Driving Under Suspension, and Reckless Driving.

Police said they received numerous called to Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest.