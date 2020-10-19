Suspect in custody after June burglary, assault in Oconee Co., deputies say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Donovan Craig Jenkins (From: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County said a man wanted in connection with a burglary and assault in June was taken into custody early Monday morning.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Donovan Craig Jenkins was taken into custody on charges of Burglary, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.

The charges are related to an incident which happened on Hillside Lane near Seneca on June 5.

Deputies responded to that scene for a report of an assault in progress and a person with a gun.

Warrants said Jenkins broke into the home and beat the victim in his head and face with a pistol.

Jenkins is also accused of pointing the gun at the victim, warrants stated.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Jenkins was taken into custody by South Carolina Highway Patrol before being turned over to deputies.

