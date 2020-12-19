Suspect in custody after standoff, shots fired at Spartanburg Co. deputy

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday night which began when the suspect fired shots at a Spartanburg County deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a person who was illegally inside a condemned building on Wheeler Road.

When the deputy arrived at the scene and identified himself to the person, the sheriff’s office said the suspect fired several shots at the deputy.

Deputies surrounded the building and negotiators had been speaking with the person throughout the evening. They said there were no other people inside the building.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to take the person into custody shortly before 11:30pm.

No one was injured during the arrest.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. There’s no word yet on any charges.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

