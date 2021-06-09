Suspect in custody after woman shot Sunday in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man three days after they said he shot a woman in the leg in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have charged 34-year-old Kingsley Mikal Goldsmith with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Norwood Street.

Investigators said Goldsmith shot the victim in the leg after she refused to leave his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Goldsmith is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.