FILE- Deputies investigate shooting at home on General Drive in Cherokee County, May 1, 2022 (WSPA FILE)

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused in the deadly 2022 shooting of another man in a Cherokee County neighborhood has been arrested.

37-year-old Scottie Dale Lindsay was arrested in Charlotte with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and extradited back to South Carolina Wednesday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Lindsay was on the run for more than a year in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Demetrius Wood outside of a home on General Drive near Gaffney the night of May 1, 2022.

Lindsay was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said Lindsay and Wood were “play fighting” which escalated into gunfire.

Lindsay is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.