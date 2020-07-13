Suspect in deadly Greenville Co. shooting arrested in Kansas City

Booking photo of Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores from 2017 (From: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a May deadly shooting in Greenville County has been arrested in Kansas City.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores was arrested Friday by officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Deputies said Garcia-Flores was found following a Crime Stoppers tip and is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Garcia-Flores is accused of shooting 32-year-old Edras Funez to death in a parking lot on West Parker Road on May 31, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they are still working to identify any other suspects who may be involved in the shooting.