Suspect in deadly Greenwood Co. shooting in custody, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Bryan Morgan (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said the suspect accused of shooting and killing another man early Saturday morning at a home in Greenwood County has been taken into custody.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old William Bryan Morgan was arrested around 4:15pm Monday afternoon.

Morgan is accused of shooting 29-year-old Caleb Mykel Donnelly multiple times at a home on Highway 178 South, deputies said.

Donnelly died from his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Morgan is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Morgan was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store