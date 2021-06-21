Suspect in deadly Greenwood Co. shooting in custody, deputies say

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said the suspect accused of shooting and killing another man early Saturday morning at a home in Greenwood County has been taken into custody.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old William Bryan Morgan was arrested around 4:15pm Monday afternoon.

Morgan is accused of shooting 29-year-old Caleb Mykel Donnelly multiple times at a home on Highway 178 South, deputies said.

Donnelly died from his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Morgan is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Morgan was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.