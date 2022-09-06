LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Justin Mathis was arrested Tuesday in Nevada’s largest city.

The sheriff’s office said Mathis was wanted in the murder of 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley of Laurens.

Pulley was shot to death on July 5 on Eichelberger Road near Gray Court.

There’s no word yet on when Mathis will be brought back to South Carolina to face charges.